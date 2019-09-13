Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 9/13-9/19
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.
Friday, Sept. 13
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson; Jillian Bell; musical performance by Tori Kelly (OAD: 8/14/19)
*Monday, Sept. 16
Tom Hiddleston; Marie Osmond, co-host of CBS' THE TALK (n)
*Tuesday, Sept. 17
Senator Elizabeth Warren; the cast of "The Brady Bunch": Barry Williams, Maureen McCormick, Christopher Knight, Eve Plumb, Mike Lookinland and Susan Olsen (n)
*Wednesday, Sept. 18
Billy Crystal; musical performance by Thomas Rhett (n)
*Thursday, Sept. 19
Taraji P. Henson; Aasif Mandvi, from the new CBS drama EVIL (n)
