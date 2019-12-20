Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 12/20-12/27
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.
*Friday, Dec. 20
Rep. Adam Schiff (OAD: 12/12/19)
*Monday, Dec. 23
Scarlett Johansson; musical performance by The Weeknd (OAD: 12/5/19)
*Tuesday, Dec. 24
THE LATE SHOW is pre-empted for "The Marvel of This Night: Christmas at Duke University Chapel" (11:35 PM-12:37 AM ET/PT)
*Wednesday, Dec. 25
LL Cool J, from the CBS drama NCIS: LOS ANGELES; interview with and cooking demo by José Andrés (OAD: 11/27/19)
*Thursday, Dec. 26
Paul Rudd; Adrienne Warren (OAD: 11/26/19)
*Friday, Dec. 27
Robert De Niro; J.J. Abrams (OAD: 11/25/19)
*Friday, Dec. 20
Rep. Adam Schiff (OAD: 12/12/19)
*Monday, Dec. 23
Scarlett Johansson; musical performance by The Weeknd (OAD: 12/5/19)
*Tuesday, Dec. 24
THE LATE SHOW is pre-empted for "The Marvel of This Night: Christmas at Duke University Chapel" (11:35 PM-12:37 AM ET/PT)
*Wednesday, Dec. 25
LL Cool J, from the CBS drama NCIS: LOS ANGELES; interview with and cooking demo by José Andrés (OAD: 11/27/19)
*Thursday, Dec. 26
Paul Rudd; Adrienne Warren (OAD: 11/26/19)
*Friday, Dec. 27
Robert De Niro; J.J. Abrams (OAD: 11/25/19)