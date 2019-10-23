Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 10/23-11/1
Stephen Colbert brings his signature satire and comedy to THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, the #1 show in late night, where he talks with an eclectic mix of guests about what is new and relevant in the worlds of politics, entertainment, business, music, technology and more. Featuring bandleader Jon Batiste with his band Stay Human, the Emmy Award-nominated show is broadcast from the historic Ed Sullivan Theater. Stephen Colbert took over as host, executive producer and writer of THE LATE SHOW on Sept. 8, 2015.
Wednesday, Oct. 23
Ronan Farrow; Andrea Savage (n)
*Thursday, Oct. 24
Steve Carell; musical performance by Toby Keith (n)
*Friday, Oct. 25
Eddie Murphy; Ree Drummond (n)
*Monday, Oct. 28
Queen Latifah; Radhika Jones, editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair; musical performance by Wu-Tang Clan (n)
*Tuesday, Oct. 29
Jennifer Aniston; Thomas Middleditch (n)
*Wednesday, Oct. 30
Norman Reedus; Cynthia Erivo; musical performance by Miranda Lambert (n)
*Thursday, Oct. 31
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Rob Corddry, from the new CBS comedy THE UNICORN (n)
*Friday, Nov. 1
Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson and Conan O'Brien interview Stephen Colbert (n)
