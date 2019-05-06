Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN on CBS 5/6-5/17
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."
Check out the upcoming guests below:
Monday, May 6
Actress Charlize Theron; actor Seth Rogen (n)
*Tuesday, May 7
Actor Jamie Bell; actress Ginnifer Goodwin; musical performance by Tom Odell (n)
*Wednesday, May 8
Actress Christina Applegate; actor Kenneth Branagh; musical performance by Rival Sons (n)
*Thursday, May 9
Actress Anne Hathaway; actress Rebel Wilson; stand-up comedy performance by Andy Sandford (n)
*Friday, May 10
CEO & NBA Champion Kobe Bryant; actress Cara Delevingne; musical performance by Tom Walker (OAD: 3/26/19)
*Monday, May 13
Actress Lisa Kudrow; actor Will Forte; actor Jason Sudeikis (n)
*Tuesday, May 14
Actress Lily Collins; actor Charles Melton; musical performance by NCT 127 (n)
*Wednesday, May 15
Actress Octavia Spencer, actor Henry Winkler; stand-up comedy performance by Sarah Tollemache (n)
*Thursday, May 16
Actress Halle Berry; actress Anjelica Huston; actress Allison Williams (n)
*Friday, May 17
Actor Ben Schwartz; actor Tim Roth; musical performance by Leon Bridges (OAD: 3/19/19)
