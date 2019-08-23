Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 8/23-9/2
Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."Friday, August 23 Actor Jeff Goldblum; actress Andie MacDowell; musical performance by Bishop Briggs (OAD: 7/29/19)*Monday, August 26 Singer-songwriter John Legend; actress Mandy Moore; musical performance by Hollywood Vampires (OAD: 7/30/19)*Tuesday, August 27 Actress Tiffany Haddish; actor Don Cheadle; musical performance by Keane (OAD: 6/12/19)*Wednesday, August 28 Actress Mindy Kaling; actor Adam Scott; musical performance by Lewis Capaldi (OAD: 6/11/19) *Thursday, August 29 Actor-comedian Keegan-Michael Key; actor Terry Crews; magic from Joshua Jay (OAD: 7/25/19)*Friday, August 30 Actress Jessica Alba; actress Gabrielle Union; stand-up comedy performance by Josh Gondelman (OAD: 5/21/19)*Monday, Sept. 2 Actress Renée Zellweger; actor Sir Ben Kingsley; musical performance by Oliver Tree (OAD: 5/20/19)
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 8/23-9/2
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT, 8/23-9/2
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS on CBS - Saturday, September 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of NCIS: LOS ANGELES on CBS - Sunday, September 15, 2019