Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 7/12-7/19

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. Corden differentiates his show by giving a peek behind-the-scenes into the green room, bringing all of his guests out at once and lending his musical and acting talents to various sketches. Additionally, bandleader Reggie Watts and the house band provide Corden with original, improvised music throughout the show. Since Corden took the reins as host in March 2015, the show has quickly become known for generating buzzworthy viral videos, such as "Carpool Karaoke."







Friday, July 12



Actor Matthew McConaughey; country music artist Reba McEntire; musician Jimmy Buffet (OAD: 4/4/19)











*Monday, July 15



Actress Anna Faris; actor Kunal Nayyar; musical performance by Shaggy (OAD: 5/2/19)











*Tuesday, July 16



Actress Lucy Liu; actor James Marsden (OAD: 5/23/19)











*Wednesday, July 17



Actress Anne Hathaway; actress Rebel Wilson; stand-up comedy performance by Andy Sandford (OAD: 5/9/19)











*Thursday, July 18



Actress Lisa Kudrow; actor Will Forte; actor Jason Sudeikis; stand-up comedy performance by Sarah Tollemache (OAD: 5/13/19)











*Friday, July 19



Actress Halle Berry; actress Anjelica Huston; actress Allison Williams; musical performance by Carly Rae Jepsen (OAD: 5/16/19)





