Article Pixel Nov. 7, 2019  
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN, 11/7-11/14

Thursday, November 7

Actress Jane Krakowski; director Paul Feig; musical performance by Chvrches (n)


Friday, November 8

Actor Terrence Howard; actor Allen Leech (OAD: 9/24/19)


*Monday, November 11

Actress Kate Beckinsale; stand-up comedy performance by Andy Haynes (n)


*Tuesday, November 12

Actress Laurie Metcalf; musical performance by Billy Lockett (n)


*Wednesday, November 13

Actress Beth Behrs; actor Sam Claflin; musical performance by Grace VanderWaal (n)


*Thursday, November 14

Senator Kamala Harris; actor Don Johnson; musical performance by Sleater-Kinney (n)



