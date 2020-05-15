Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 5/18-5/22

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of May 18, 2020. Please note: content is all-new and lineup is subject to change.







Monday, May 18: Wanda Cooper-Jones, mother of Ahmaud Arbery (the young jogger gunned down in Georgia earlier this year), and her lawyer Lee Merritt with the latest developments in the case. Then, Emmy® Award-winning actor, singer and comedian Wayne Brady on his new kids' comedy competition show; plus his daughter, his ex-wife and her boyfriend - a MODERN FAMILY quarantining together. Also, how the pandemic saved one marriage; and how to keep things exciting in the bedroom.







Tuesday, May 19: Actor Dylan McDermott on his new hit Netflix show "Hollywood". Plus, Reopening of America: from restaurants and clothing stores to movie theaters - checking in with businesses across the country that are reopening. Then, the obstacles faced by residents of Flint, Michigan, where there is still a clean water crisis in addition to COVID-19; and Dr. Mike, a doctor on a mission to tackle COVID-19 misinformation.







Wednesday, May 20: Caring for mental health during the pandemic: Tamron talks to actress Debbi Morgan on her emotional Instagram post; two men grieving the loss of their best friend, local hero police officer Charles "Rob" Roberts, to COVID-19; married podcasters who say coronavirus heightened the wife's depression; and writer Shanita Hubbard who apologizes for being anxious, irritated and uncharacteristically impatient during quarantine.







Thursday, May 21: Legendary style icon Andre Leon Talley discusses his revealing new memoir about the glamorous and cutthroat world of fashion. Plus, Pets in the Pandemic: how our pets have helped us get through quarantine. Then, Drs. Erin and Ben Schroeder, the married team of veterinarians from Nat Geo WILD's popular series "Heartland Docs, DVM."







Friday, May 22: "black-ish" star Anthony Anderson; chef Art Smith digs into his Southern roots with an easy recipe to cook at home for Memorial Day; and singer-songwriter Tamar Braxton and Tamron's longtime hairstylist Johnny Wright talk about their new show "To Catch a Beautician."





Related Articles View More TV Stories