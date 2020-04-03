Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 4/6-4/10

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of April 6, 2020. Please note: lineup is subject to change.







Monday, April 6: The challenges of homeschooling: how the pandemic is impacting children in underserved communities across the country. Plus, managing anxiety disorder during the pandemic and why can't we sleep? Tamron explores why women in particular are not getting enough sleep, and looks at ways to fall asleep and stay asleep.







Tuesday, April 7: Captain Patrick Amersbach, commanding officer of New York's floating hospital the USNS ​Comfort; truckers risking their health to deliver supplies to American families; and we revisit our conversation with model and actress Soleil Moon Frye.







Wednesday, April 8: Tim Gunn on his upcoming Amazon series "Making the Cut" and how he is coping during the pandemic; three-time Emmy®-winning choreographer Debbie Allen on providing a much-needed outlet during the quarantine with a weekly Instagram Live dance class. Then, we revisit our conversation with fashion legend André Leon Talley and Star Jones.







Thursday, April 9: Renowned restaurateur and TV host Guy Fieri on supporting America's restaurant employees during this unprecedented time. Plus, we revisit our conversations with actress Kim Fields and comedian Gary Gulman (comedy documentary "The Great Depresh").







Friday, April 10: Venus Williams on how she is encouraging people to stay healthy and active while self-quarantining; love in the time of quarantine; and we revisit our conversation with supermodel and fashion icon Beverly Johnson.







