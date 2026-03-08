The New Light Foundation to Present CHILDREN OF LIGHT March 28

🎭 NEW! Miami Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Miami & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Saturday, March 28, The New Light Foundation will present Children of Light — an outdoor concert featuring soprano Nat Simone, mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, and pianist Yu-Hsuan Feng.

This performance will take place in Lake Worth, Florida, and feature the world premiere of an aria from One Such Child - a new opera by librettist Wendy White and composer Matthew Carlton.

Refreshments and Italian cuisine, catered by DiBartolo Foods, will be served at 6 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets and additional information are available through Zeffy.