The New Light Foundation to Present CHILDREN OF LIGHT March 28
The outdoor concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
By: Gillian Blum Mar. 08, 2026
On Saturday, March 28, The New Light Foundation will present Children of Light — an outdoor concert featuring soprano Nat Simone, mezzo-soprano Madison Marie McIntosh, and pianist Yu-Hsuan Feng.
This performance will take place in Lake Worth, Florida, and feature the world premiere of an aria from One Such Child - a new opera by librettist Wendy White and composer Matthew Carlton.
Refreshments and Italian cuisine, catered by DiBartolo Foods, will be served at 6 p.m., and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Tickets and additional information are available through Zeffy.
