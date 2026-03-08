PHOTOS: A CHORUS LINE Manila Cast Meets the Press

🎭 NEW! Philippines Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Philippines & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Manila, Philippines— Theatre Group Asia (TGA) is set to close its inaugural season with a landmark production of the Broadway classic "A Chorus Line." Featuring an all-Filipino cast, the production runs at the Samsung Performing Arts Theater in Circuit Makati from March 12 to 29, 2026.

This staging marks a significant milestone as the musical—conceived by Tony Award winner Michael Bennett with music by EGOT recipient Marvin Hamlisch—celebrates its 50th anniversary. A Pulitzer Prize for Drama winner and multi-Tony Award recipient, "A Chorus Line" remains one of the most decorated works in theater history; its original 1975 Broadway run lasted nearly 15 years.

Emmy Award winner Karla Puno Garcia helms the Manila production.

Leading the company are Tony nominee Conrad Ricamora (Zach) and Broadway veteran Lissa deGuzman (Cassie), following an expansive global search and a rigorous training bootcamp held in Manila.

Joining Ricamora and deGuzman in the cast are Christina Glur (Diana), Universe Ramos (Paul), Michaela Marfori (Bebe), Angelo Soriano (Mike), Jordan Andrews (Al), Mikaela Regis (Sheila), Ken San Jose (Mark Anthony), Rapha Manalo (Richie), Iya Villanueva (Maggie), Brie Chappell (Val), Richardson Yadao (Larry), Stephen Vinas (Bobby), Sam Libao (Kristine), Julio Laforteza (Don), Luca Olbes (Greg), Alyanna Wijangco (Judy), Jessica Carmona (Connie), Anna Del Prado (Lois), Paulina Luzuriaga (Tricia), Vince Denzel Sarra (Roy), Rofe Villarino (Victor), Jim Andrew Ferrer (Butch), Winchester Lopez (Tom), and Lord Kristoffer Logmao (Frank).

Anya Therese de Guzman and Franco Joaquin Ramos serve as swings.

The production features a world-class creative team with credits spanning London, New York, and Manila: Puno Garcia (Director/Choreographer), Jamie Wilson (Associate Director), JM Cabling (Associate Choreographer), Miguel Urbino (Set), Kat Ibasco (Costumes), Cha See (Lighting), Megumi Takayama (Sound), and Farley Asuncion (Musical Direction).

"A Chorus Line" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Photos: Joaquin Pagulayan

Christopher Mohnani, TGA executive director

Jamie Wilson, associate director



Karla Puno Garcia, director-choreographer

Jamie Wilson, Karla Puno Garcia

The company

Luca Olbes, Lissa deGuzman, Mikaela Regis, Stephen Vinas, and Michaela Marfori

Iya Villanueva, Mikaela Regis, and Michaela Marfori

Iya Villanueva

Lissa DeGuzman

The company

Rapah Manalo

Conrad Ricamora

Conrad Ricamora, Lissa deGuzman

Lissa deGuzman

Ken San Jose

Jordan Andrews

The company

Conrad Ricamora

Toots Tolentino, PR professional; Gilbert Kim Sancha, chief critic; Oliver Oliveros, regional editor; and Ginggay Joven dela Merced, Visions and Expressions PR