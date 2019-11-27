Scoop: Upcoming Guests on TAMRON HALL, 12/2-12/6

Following are highlights for "Tamron Hall" for the week of Dec. 2, 2019. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.



Monday, Dec. 2: When a couple becomes a thruple: exploring polyamorous relationships. And, is it too personal to ask someone when they are having a baby? Plus, dressing for your body type.



Tuesday, Dec. 3: Actress Candace Cameron-Bure. Plus, how interfaith couples are navigating the holidays.



Wednesday, Dec. 4: In a daytime exclusive interview, Cynthia Garrett will address her assault allegations that led to the postponement of Apple's original movie, "The Banker." Plus, 14-year-old breakout star of "mixed-ish," Arica Himmel. And, chef and reality TV star Tim Love.



Thursday, Dec. 5: "Project Runway" judge and New York Times bestselling author Elaine Welteroth. Plus, a conversation with teens about sexual fluidity.



Friday, Dec. 6: Actress, comedian and singer Jane Lynch ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"/A Swingin' Little Christmas Tour). Plus, legendary homicide detective Fil Waters ("The Interrogator").



From the deeply moving to the purely fun, "Tamron Hall" is a daily destination for all things topical and a platform for viewers to connect with the people who are shaping our world through meaningful, engaging and entertaining conversations. As a new mom, a newlywed and new force in daytime TV who is proving you can accomplish anything at any age, Tamron Hall brings a refreshing, relatable, unpredictable and unstoppable voice to television.



"Tamron Hall" is executive produced by Bill Geddie and Tamron Hall. Talia Parkinson-Jones is the co-executive producer. The show, which premiered Sept. 9, 2019, broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows. It is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company.





Related Articles View More TV Stories