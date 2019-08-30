Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN, SARA, & KEKE on ABC - 9/2-9/6
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Sept. 2-6. "Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Sept. 2 - (OAD: 8/7/19) Singer Meghan Trainor; "Bachelor in Paradise" recap
Tuesday, Sept. 3 - Reality star Tarek El Moussa ("Flip or Flop"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; Idaho father who started a national organization to provide beds for children in need
Wednesday, Sept. 4 - "Bachelor in Paradise" recap with Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates; rapper Rick Ross ("Hurricanes: A Memoir"); dog trainer Cesar Millan
Thursday, Sept. 5 - Cooking with chef Geoffrey Zakarian; a performance by Chance the Rapper
Friday, Sept. 6 - Actress Constance Wu ("Hustlers"); tailgating with chef Tim Laird
