Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN, SARA, & KEKE on ABC - 9/2-9/6

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Sept. 2-6. "Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:(OAD: 8/7/19) Singer Meghan Trainor; "Bachelor in Paradise" recapReality star Tarek El Moussa ("Flip or Flop"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; Idaho father who started a national organization to provide beds for children in need"Bachelor in Paradise" recap with Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates; rapper Rick Ross ("Hurricanes: A Memoir"); dog trainer Cesar MillanCooking with chef Geoffrey Zakarian; a performance by Chance the RapperActress Constance Wu ("Hustlers"); tailgating with chef Tim Laird