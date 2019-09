Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 9/9-9/13

Related Articles View More TV Stories

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Sept. 9-13. "Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:Actor Ansel Elgort and Ashleigh Cummings ("The Goldfinch"); makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic- Host and former baseball star Alex Rodriguez ("The Corp"); Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson; body positive makeover with Hayley Hasselhoff- "Bachelor in Paradise" recap with Joe Amabile & Kendall Long; host Tamron Hall ("Tamron Hall")Actress Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers"); authors Antoinette Clarke and Tricia Clarke-Stone ("Double Down: Bet on Yourself and Succeed on Your Own Terms")Author and Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor ("Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You"); tech expert Stephanie Humphrey breaks down the latest back-to-school apps