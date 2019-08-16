Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 8/19-8/23





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of Aug. 19-23. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:(OAD: 7/29/19) Author Bella Thorne ("The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray")(OAD: 8/1/19) Actress Vanessa Kirby ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw")(OAD: 8/2/19) The cast of "Queer Eye": Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk(OAD: 8/5/19) Actresses Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold")(OAD: 8/9/19) Hair stylist Vernon François; singer Pitbull