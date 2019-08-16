Scoop: Upcoming Guests on STRAHAN & SARA, 8/19-8/23
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Strahan & Sara" during the week of Aug. 19-23. "Strahan & Sara" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan and Sara Haines. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Aug. 19 - (OAD: 7/29/19) Author Bella Thorne ("The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray")
Tuesday, Aug. 20 - (OAD: 8/1/19) Actress Vanessa Kirby ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw")
Wednesday, Aug. 21 - (OAD: 8/2/19) The cast of "Queer Eye": Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk
Thursday, Aug. 22 - (OAD: 8/5/19) Actresses Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold")
Friday, Aug. 23 - (OAD: 8/9/19) Hair stylist Vernon François; singer Pitbull
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Aug. 19 - (OAD: 7/29/19) Author Bella Thorne ("The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray")
Tuesday, Aug. 20 - (OAD: 8/1/19) Actress Vanessa Kirby ("Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw")
Wednesday, Aug. 21 - (OAD: 8/2/19) The cast of "Queer Eye": Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown, Tan France and Bobby Berk
Thursday, Aug. 22 - (OAD: 8/5/19) Actresses Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner ("Dora and the Lost City of Gold")
Friday, Aug. 23 - (OAD: 8/9/19) Hair stylist Vernon François; singer Pitbull