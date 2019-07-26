Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 7/29-8/2

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of July 29 - Aug. 2.



Monday, July 29 - KATIE LOWES kicks off the week as Ryan's co-host. CHACE CRAWFORD speaks about the series "The Boys," and "Stranger Things" star MAYA HAWKE visits. Plus, SUZI RAPP from the Columbus Zoo brings some exotic animals to the studio.



Tuesday, July 30 - KATIE LOWES is back for another day of co-hosting with Ryan, and they sit down with "Otherhood" star ANGELA BASSETT. Also, the 2019 Jimmy Award winner for Best Performance by an Actress, high schooler EKELE UKEGBU, performs for the "Live" audience.



Wednesday, July 31 - MARIA MENOUNOS joins Ryan as co-host this morning. ANN CURRY discusses the series "Chasing the Cure," and "Glow" star BETTY GILPIN drops by. In addition, last year's "American Idol" winner MADDIE POPPE performs for the "Live" audience.



Thursday, Aug. 1 - MARIA MENOUNOS returns as Ryan's co-host today. DWAYNE JOHNSON talks about the film "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw," and Ryan and Maria meet the winner of the Lumberjack World Championships. Also, "Live"'s food stylist MARIE HAYCOX gives a crash course in cooking steak on the grill.



Friday, Aug. 2 - Award-winning journalist and TV host TAMRON HALL closes out the week as Ryan's co-host. Actress ROSIE PEREZ stops by, and party planner COLIN COWIE shares tips for summer entertaining. Plus, Ryan and Tamron race this year's winner of the All-American Soap Box Derby.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





