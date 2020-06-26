Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 6/29-7/3

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of June 29 - July 3.



All episodes and interviews will be conducted VIA VIDEO CHAT.



Monday, June 29 - Kelly and Ryan talk with television host TAMRON HALL about her show "Tamron Hall," and DR. WENDY BAZILIAN shares guilt-free recipes for summer cookouts.



Tuesday, June 30 - Actress CHRISTINA APPLEGATE chats with Kelly and Ryan about "Dead to Me," LIZA KOSHY talks about the dance show "Floored," trainer ANNA KAISER returns with a home workout and LESLIE ODOM JR. performs his song "Go Crazy."



Wednesday, July 1 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with playwright and director LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA, comedian WHITNEY CUMMINGS discusses her podcast "Good For You" and JASON MRAZ performs the song "Wise Woman."



Thursday, July 2 - ASHTON KUTCHER and MILA KUNIS return to "Live" to talk about how they are raising money for charity with "Quarantine Wine," Kelly and Ryan speak with SEBASTIAN MANISCALCO, and DR. MICHAEL BREUS shares tips for a better night's sleep.



Friday, July 3 - It's "Live's Coast-to-Coast Fourth of July Show" and Kelly and Ryan welcome viewers and guests into their backyards via video chat. Acclaimed actress RENÉE ELISE GOLDSBERRY talks about the debut of the Broadway smash hit "Hamilton" on Disney+, Kelly and Ryan share two special "Good News" stories, and the hosts welcome a griller from Santa Fe, New Mexico, as "Live's Coast-to-Coast Hometown BBQ" continues.



