Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN, 12/2-12/6

Nationally Syndicated morning talk show "Live with Kelly and Ryan" announces THE LINEUP of guests appearing on the show the week of Dec. 2-6.



Monday, Dec. 2 - SCARLETT JOHANSSON previews the film "Marriage Story," and POPSUGAR's executive style director DANA AVIDAN COHN kicks off "Live's Holiday Gift Guide" with a variety of great gift ideas for everyone this season.



Tuesday, Dec. 3 - Kelly and Ryan interview actress LAURA LINNEY, and actor and screenwriter AARON TAYLOR-JOHNSON stops by. Plus, tech expert LANCE ULANOFF previews the hottest new tech gifts.



Wednesday, Dec. 4 - Kelly and Ryan catch up with actor HARRY HAMLIN, and "Live's Holiday Gift Guide" continues with a look at the toys on every kid's list this year with Toy Guy CHRIS BYRNE.





Thursday, Dec. 5 - Kelly and Ryan sit down with actor JIMMY SMITS, and chat with actress LEA MICHELE, who also performs for the studio audience. DIY expert MONICA MANGIN highlights "classy and crafty" gifts during "Live's Holiday Gift Guide."



Friday, Dec. 6 - The hosts sit down with actress LAURA DERN, and a cappella group PENTATONIX performs. Plus, MONICA MANGIN is back with some exciting holiday bargains as "Live's Holiday Gift Guide" wraps up.



"Live with Kelly and Ryan" is distributed in national Syndication by Walt Disney Direct-to-Consumer and International, the global content sales and distribution segment of The Walt Disney Company. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.





