Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on NBC - Tuesday, September 8, 2020
See who will guest this week below!
Tuesday, September 8: Guests Jane Fonda (What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair to Action), Jorma Taccone (Little FOX and the Wild Imagination) and musical guest BONES UK (Song: "Pretty Waste," Album: BONES UK). Show 1033A. Wednesday, September 9: Guests John Cleese (Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide) and Glenn Howerton (A.P. Bio). Show 1034A. Thursday, September 10: Guest Michael Cohen (Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump) and musical guest Sheryl Crow (Single: "In the End"). Show 1035A. Friday, September 11: Guests Chris Evans (Co-founder of AStartingPoint.com), Action Bronson (F*ck, That's Delicious) and musical guest Elle King (Song: "The Let Go," EP: Elle King: In Isolation). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 7/21/20) **Monday, September 14: Guests Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show), Malcolm Jenkins (Black Boys) and Michael Schmidt (Donald Trump vs. The United States). Sonny Emory sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1036A. **Tuesday, September 15: Guests Wendy Williams (The Wendy Williams Show), Blake Griffin ("The Pursuit of Healthiness") and musical guest Yola (Song: "To Be Young, Gifted and Black"). Sonny Emory sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1037A. These listings are subject to change. **denotes changes or additions
