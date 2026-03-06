Photos: DINOSAUR WORLD LIVE! Opens at Children's Theatre Company

🎭 NEW! Minneapolis / St. Paul Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Minneapolis / St. Paul & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Children’s Theatre Company has released all new photos from Dinosaur World Live, the prehistoric journey that has dazzled theatregoers of all ages worldwide. Check out the photos below!

Dinosaur World Live will run from March 3-April 5, 2026, on the UnitedHealth Group Stage. Opening night is Friday, March 6, 2026, at 7pm. Dinosaur World Live is written and directed by Derek Bond (Sweet Charity, Manchester Theatre Awards 2017 winner, Little Shop of Horrors Manchester Royal Exchange), and produced by Nicoll Entertainment.

Are you brave enough to face a T-rex? Do you know what it feels like to get sneezed on by a triceratops? Find out when dinosaurs take over CTC in Dinosaur World Live. Feel the rumble of their rawrs as a young paleontologist takes you on a tour so up-close-and-personal you’ll almost smell their stinky breath! This extraordinary experience has wowed kids and adults all over the world. But be on the lookout: you never know who (or what!) you’ll run into after the show …

Photo Credit: Glen Stubbe Photography