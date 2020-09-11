Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on NBC 9/11 - 9/18
Kelly Clarkson, Chris Evans, and more!
Friday, September 11: Guests Chris Evans (Co-founder of AStartingPoint.com), Action Bronson (F*ck, That's Delicious) and musical guest Elle King (Song: "The Let Go," EP: Elle King: In Isolation). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 7/21/20)
Monday, September 14: Guests Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show), Malcolm Jenkins (Black Boys) and Michael Schmidt (Donald Trump vs. The United States). Sonny Emory sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1036A.
Tuesday, September 15: Guests Wendy Williams (The Wendy Williams Show), Blake Griffin ("The Pursuit of Healthiness") and musical guest Yola (Song: "To Be Young, Gifted and Black"). Sonny Emory sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1037A.
**Wednesday, September 16: Guests Cynthia Nixon (Ratched), Michael Stipe and Larry Wilmore (The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore). Sonny Emory sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1038A.
**Thursday, September 17: Guests Stacey Abrams (All In: The Fight for Democracy) and David Byrne (We Are Not Divided: A Collaborative Solutions Journalism Project, David Byrne's American Utopia). Sonny Emory sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1039A.
**Friday, September 18: Guests John Cleese (Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide) and Glenn Howerton (A.P. Bio). (OAD 9/9/20)
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
