Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on NBC 9/11 - 9/18

Kelly Clarkson, Chris Evans, and more!

Friday, September 11: Guests Chris Evans (Co-founder of AStartingPoint.com), Action Bronson (F*ck, That's Delicious) and musical guest Elle King (Song: "The Let Go," EP: Elle King: In Isolation). Nikki Glaspie sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 7/21/20)Monday, September 14: Guests Kelly Clarkson (The Kelly Clarkson Show), Malcolm Jenkins (Black Boys) and Michael Schmidt (Donald Trump vs. The United States). Sonny Emory sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1036A.Tuesday, September 15: Guests Wendy Williams (The Wendy Williams Show), Blake Griffin ("The Pursuit of Healthiness") and musical guest Yola (Song: "To Be Young, Gifted and Black"). Sonny Emory sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1037A.**Wednesday, September 16: Guests Cynthia Nixon (Ratched), Michael Stipe and Larry Wilmore (The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore). Sonny Emory sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1038A.**Thursday, September 17: Guests Stacey Abrams (All In: The Fight for Democracy) and David Byrne (We Are Not Divided: A Collaborative Solutions Journalism Project, David Byrne's American Utopia). Sonny Emory sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1039A.**Friday, September 18: Guests John Cleese (Creativity: A Short and Cheerful Guide) and Glenn Howerton (A.P. Bio). (OAD 9/9/20)These listings are subject to change.**denotes changes or additions

