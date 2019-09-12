Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 9/12-9/19
"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.
An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.
Thursday, September 12: Guests Wendy Williams, Kaitlyn Dever and Eric Holder. Terri Lyne Carrington sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0882.
Friday, September 13: Guests Senator Bernie Sanders, Julio Torres and DeRay Mckesson. Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 9/5/19)
Monday, September 16: Guests Dax Shepard and Lilly Singh. Yesod Williams sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0883.
Tuesday, September 17: Guests John Goodman, Michael C. Hall and musical guest Midland. Yesod Williams sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0884.
Wednesday, September 18: Guests Chelsea Handler, Sara Gilbert and musical guest Tove Lo. Yesod Williams sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0885.
**Thursday, September 19: Guests Glenn Howerton, Andrew Yang and Margaret Atwood. Yesod Williams sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0886.
Scoop: Coming Up on the Season Premiere of 48 HOURS on CBS - Saturday, September 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE BIG BANG THEORY on CBS - Monday, September 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of BULL on CBS - Monday, September 16, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of THE VOICE on NBC - Saturday, September 28, 2019
An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.
Thursday, September 12: Guests Wendy Williams, Kaitlyn Dever and Eric Holder. Terri Lyne Carrington sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0882.
Friday, September 13: Guests Senator Bernie Sanders, Julio Torres and DeRay Mckesson. Carter McLean sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 9/5/19)
Monday, September 16: Guests Dax Shepard and Lilly Singh. Yesod Williams sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0883.
Tuesday, September 17: Guests John Goodman, Michael C. Hall and musical guest Midland. Yesod Williams sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0884.
Wednesday, September 18: Guests Chelsea Handler, Sara Gilbert and musical guest Tove Lo. Yesod Williams sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0885.
**Thursday, September 19: Guests Glenn Howerton, Andrew Yang and Margaret Atwood. Yesod Williams sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0886.