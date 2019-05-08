Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 5/8-5/15





"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.From Universal Television and Broadway Video, "Late Night with Seth Meyers" is executive produced by Lorne Michaels ("The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live") and produced by Mike Shoemaker ("Late Night with Jimmy Fallon," "Saturday Night Live").Wednesday, May 8: Guests Lena Dunham and Ian McShane. Phillip "Fish" Fisher sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0835.Thursday, May 9: Guests Amy Poehler and Dr. Ruth Westheimer. Phillip "Fish" Fisher sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0836.Friday, May 10: Guests Seth Rogen, Jared Harris and Lyric Lewis. Valerie Franco sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 4/30/19)Monday, May 13: Guests Anthony Anderson, Jason Mantzoukas and U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib. Johnny Radelat sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0837.Tuesday, May 14: Guests Bill Hader and Kathryn Newton. Johnny Radelat sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0838.**Wednesday, May 15: Guests Margo Martindale and musical guest Pkew pkew pkew. Johnny Radelat sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0839.