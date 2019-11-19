Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 11/19-11/26

"Late Night with Seth Meyers" is home to A-list celebrity guests, memorable comedy and topical monologue jokes. It is hosted by Emmy Award-winning writer Seth Meyers, who was one of 2014's TIME 100 Most Influential People and named to Variety's 2016 New Power of New York list. Previously, Meyers served as head writer on "Saturday Night Live" and anchor on the show's wildly popular "Weekend Update." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" was nominated in 2017 for both an Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and a Writers Guild Award.

An established comedian, Meyers is known for his perfectly-timed wit and off-the-cuff satire. According to Salon, Meyers is "one of the most important political voices on television" and Vanity Fair called "Late Night" "one of television's most intellectually curious talk shows." "Late Night with Seth Meyers" has been nominated for two GLAAD Media Awards. Meyers' fellow "Saturday Night Live" cast member and friend Fred Armisen serves as music director/drummer for the house band, The 8G Band with Fred Armisen.

Guests Robert Pattinson (The Lighthouse), Former Vice President Al Gore (24 Hours of Reality: Truth in Action) and Nicole Rucker (Dappled: Baking Recipes for Fruit Lovers). Jon Theodore sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0916

Guests Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Jonathan Groff (Frozen 2) and musical guest Hozier ("Jackboot Jump," Album: Wasteland, Baby!). Jon Theodore sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0917

Guests Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings), Tobias Menzies (The Crown) and Rep. Ro Khanna (U.S. Representative in California's 17th Congressional District). Jon Theodore sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 0918

Guests John Cena (Playing with Fire) and Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Motherless Brooklyn). Brendan Buckley sits-in with the 8G Band. (OAD 11/7/19)

Guests Sterling K. Brown (Waves), Gilbert Gottfried (Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Podcast!) and Derren Brown (Derren Brown: Secret). Show 0919





Guests Oscar Isaac (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker), Casey Wilson (Mrs. Fletcher) and musical guest Jon Pardi ("Heartache Medication," Album: Heartache Medication). Show 0920