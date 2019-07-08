Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LAST CALL WITH CARSON DALY, 7/8-7/31
Currently in its 16th season on NBC, "Last Call with Carson Daly" continues to push the boundaries of late-night television. Each night, "Last Call" hits the streets, taking the entire show on location, and bringing viewers along for the ride. Host Carson Daly introduces his audience to the emerging artists and stories you simply won't find anywhere else.
In recent years, "Last Call" has garnered acclaim for its documentary style, emphasis on exceptional storytelling, and status as late-night TV's unofficial music tastemaker. Highlights from last season include conversations with actors Sterling K. Brown and Chloe Grace Moretz, spotlights on five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, and acclaimed 'La La Land' director, Damien Chazelle, plus performances from English indie rock band, Foals, New York rapper Pusha T and electronic debuts for Classixx and Shlomo.
**Monday, July 8: Guests include Jameela Jamil and Rupert Grint, with musical guest William Elliott Whitmore and guest Joey King. (OAD 9/27/18)
**Tuesday, July 9: Guests include Mary Elizabeth Winstead with musical guest Aquilo and guest Sam Morril. (OAD 10/2/18)
**Wednesday, July 10: Guests include Machine Gun Kelly with musical guest Parquet Courts and guest Karley Sciortino. (OAD 3/21/19)
**Thursday, July 11: Guests include Ben Barnes with musical guest Badflower and guest Rory Culkin. (OAD 2/28/19)
**Friday, July 12: Guests include Pablo Schreiber with musical guest Robert DeLong and guest Madeline Brewer. (OAD 3/20/19)
**Monday, July 15: Guests include Kim Dickens with musical guest HalfNoise and guest Harvey Guillen. (OAD 3/28/19)
**Tuesday, July 16: Guests include Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan with musical guest Durand Jones & The Indications and guest Kirby Howell-Baptiste. (OAD 4/4/19)
**Wednesday, July 17: Guests include Jemima Kirke with musical guest Joji and guest Avan Jogia. (OAD 2/20/19)
**Thursday, July 18: Guests include Jane Levy with musical guest American Aquarium and guest Carly Craig. (OAD 9/10/18)
**Friday, July 19: A Look Back at 2000 Episodes of Last Call. (OAD 5/24/19)
**Monday, July 22: Guests include Sanaa Lathan with musical guest Jaime Wyatt and guest Science Fair. (OAD 9/12/18)
**Tuesday, July 23: Guests include Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek with musical guest Amen Dunes and guest Lana Condor. (OAD 9/5/18)
**Wednesday, July 24: Guests include Eliza Coupe with musical guest Aurora and guests Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine. (OAD 2/27/19)
**Thursday, July 25: Guests include Stephanie Beatriz with musical guest Talos and guests Ben Sinclair and Katj Blichfeld. (OAD 3/18/19)
**Friday, July 26: Guests include Michel Gondry with musical guest Deafheaven and guest Shannon Purser. (OAD 9/13/18)
**Monday, July 29: Guests include Rhys Darby with musical guest Drab Majesty and guest Rhett & Link. (OAD 9/17/19)
**Tuesday, July 30: Guests include Jameela Jamil and Rupert Grint, with musical guest William Elliott Whitmore and guest Joey King. (OAD 9/27/18)
**Wednesday, July 31: Guests include Mary Elizabeth Winstead with musical guest Aquilo and guest Sam Morril. (OAD 10/2/18)
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions
VIDEO: Check Out a Preview of CINDERELLA at the Muny, Starring Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay, and More!
VIDEO: Get a First Look at Disney's Live-Action MULAN
STAGE TUBE: John Stamos Hosts PBS' 39th Annual A CAPITOL FOURTH, Featuring Laura Osnes, Keala Settle & More!
VIDEO: Renee Zellweger is Judy Garland in the Official Trailer for JUDY
In recent years, "Last Call" has garnered acclaim for its documentary style, emphasis on exceptional storytelling, and status as late-night TV's unofficial music tastemaker. Highlights from last season include conversations with actors Sterling K. Brown and Chloe Grace Moretz, spotlights on five-time Olympic medalist, Simone Biles, and acclaimed 'La La Land' director, Damien Chazelle, plus performances from English indie rock band, Foals, New York rapper Pusha T and electronic debuts for Classixx and Shlomo.
**Monday, July 8: Guests include Jameela Jamil and Rupert Grint, with musical guest William Elliott Whitmore and guest Joey King. (OAD 9/27/18)
**Tuesday, July 9: Guests include Mary Elizabeth Winstead with musical guest Aquilo and guest Sam Morril. (OAD 10/2/18)
**Wednesday, July 10: Guests include Machine Gun Kelly with musical guest Parquet Courts and guest Karley Sciortino. (OAD 3/21/19)
**Thursday, July 11: Guests include Ben Barnes with musical guest Badflower and guest Rory Culkin. (OAD 2/28/19)
**Friday, July 12: Guests include Pablo Schreiber with musical guest Robert DeLong and guest Madeline Brewer. (OAD 3/20/19)
**Monday, July 15: Guests include Kim Dickens with musical guest HalfNoise and guest Harvey Guillen. (OAD 3/28/19)
**Tuesday, July 16: Guests include Steve Lemme and Kevin Heffernan with musical guest Durand Jones & The Indications and guest Kirby Howell-Baptiste. (OAD 4/4/19)
**Wednesday, July 17: Guests include Jemima Kirke with musical guest Joji and guest Avan Jogia. (OAD 2/20/19)
**Thursday, July 18: Guests include Jane Levy with musical guest American Aquarium and guest Carly Craig. (OAD 9/10/18)
**Friday, July 19: A Look Back at 2000 Episodes of Last Call. (OAD 5/24/19)
**Monday, July 22: Guests include Sanaa Lathan with musical guest Jaime Wyatt and guest Science Fair. (OAD 9/12/18)
**Tuesday, July 23: Guests include Charlie Hunnam and Rami Malek with musical guest Amen Dunes and guest Lana Condor. (OAD 9/5/18)
**Wednesday, July 24: Guests include Eliza Coupe with musical guest Aurora and guests Anna Konkle and Maya Erskine. (OAD 2/27/19)
**Thursday, July 25: Guests include Stephanie Beatriz with musical guest Talos and guests Ben Sinclair and Katj Blichfeld. (OAD 3/18/19)
**Friday, July 26: Guests include Michel Gondry with musical guest Deafheaven and guest Shannon Purser. (OAD 9/13/18)
**Monday, July 29: Guests include Rhys Darby with musical guest Drab Majesty and guest Rhett & Link. (OAD 9/17/19)
**Tuesday, July 30: Guests include Jameela Jamil and Rupert Grint, with musical guest William Elliott Whitmore and guest Joey King. (OAD 9/27/18)
**Wednesday, July 31: Guests include Mary Elizabeth Winstead with musical guest Aquilo and guest Sam Morril. (OAD 10/2/18)
These listings are subject to change.
**denotes changes or additions