Scoop: Upcoming Guests on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE!, 7/8-7/12
"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
Following are the episodes scheduled to air the week of July 8-12 (subject to change):
Monday, July 8
1. Tracy Morgan ("The ESPYS") 2. Patrick Mahomes II (Quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs) 3. Gwen Stefani 4. Musical Guest Megan Thee Stallion
Tuesday, July 9
1. Donald Glover ("The Lion King") 2. Stand-Up Comedy with Beth Stelling at Jimmy Kimmel's Comedy Club
Wednesday, July 10
1. Seth Rogen ("The Lion King") 2. Dave Bautista ("Stuber") 3. Musical Guest Jaden Smith
Thursday, July 11
1. Jon Favreau ("The Lion King") 2. D'Arcy Carden ("The Good Place") 3. Musical Guest Taylor Bennett
Friday, July 12
TBD
Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is taped in front of a live studio audience and produced by 12 05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABC Studios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)
