Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA 8/28-9/5
Anchored by George Stephanopoulos.
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 5. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Aug. 31 - Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff ("Melania and Me"); actor John David Washington ("Tenet"); a performance by Christina Aguilera
Tuesday, Sept. 1 - Singers Luke Combs and Carly Pearce announce CMA nominations for select categories; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, Sept. 2 - GMA reveals the celebrity contestants for season 29 of "Dancing with the Stars"; a performance by Ledisi
Thursday, Sept. 3 - A performance by Liam Payne; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, Sept. 4 - The GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by Usher
Saturday, Sept. 5 - Binge This! with Emily Longeretta
