Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 8/26-8/30
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Aug. 26-30. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Aug. 26 - Host Niecy Nash ("Black Girls Rock!"); working out with Billy Blanks; a performance by Sofi Tukker
Tuesday, Aug. 27 - A performance by Gary Clark Jr.
Wednesday, Aug. 28 - Nominees announced for "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards"; a performance by Morgan Wallen
Thursday, Aug. 29 - Adrienne Bankert sits down with the cast of "Hustlers": Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and director Lorene Scafaria; cooking with chefs Doug Adams and Ryan Scott; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, Aug. 30 - GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Kane Brown and Marshmello; actors Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore and Dave East ("Wu-Tang: An American Saga")
