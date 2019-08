Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 8/26-8/30

Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Aug. 26-30. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Host Niecy Nash ("Black Girls Rock!"); working out with Billy Blanks; a performance by Sofi Tukker- A performance by Gary Clark Jr.- Nominees announced for "The 53rd Annual CMA Awards"; a performance by Morgan Wallen- Adrienne Bankert sits down with the cast of "Hustlers": Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, Cardi B and director Lorene Scafaria; cooking with chefs Doug Adams and Ryan Scott; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson- GMA Summer Concert Series continues with a live performance by Kane Brown and Marshmello; actors Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore and Dave East ("Wu-Tang: An American Saga")