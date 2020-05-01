Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 5/4-5/9
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of May 4-9. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, May 4- Director Dave Filoni ("Star Wars: The Clone Wars"); wrestlers and authors Nikki and Brie Bella ("Incomparable"); a performance by Dierks Bentley and Travis Tritt; "GMA" kicks off Ultimate Muffin Week with "GMA"'s chef-in-residence Michael Symon; Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Tuesday, May 5- Actress and author Natasha Gregson Wagner ("More Than Love"); actress and author Gabrielle Union ("Welcome to the Party"); fitness tips with celebrity trainer Melissa Alcantara; cooking with chef Pati Jinich; Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Wednesday, May 6- Author Jennifer Weiner ("Big Summer"); cooking with chef Carla Hall; Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Thursday, May 7- Actor Nathan Fillion ("The Rookie"); cooking with Rick Martinez; financial advice from expert Rachel Cruze; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, May 8- Financial advice from expert Lynn Richardson; Deal of the Day with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Saturday, May 9- A performance by Bryce Vine; cooking with Rosanna Pansino; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
