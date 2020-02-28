Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 3/2-3/7
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of March 2-7. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, March 2 - Actors Chris Pratt and Tom Holland ("Onward"); authors Dave Matthews and Clete Barrett Smith ("If We Were Giants"); the new Bachelorette is revealed LIVE
Tuesday, March 3 - Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton ("Hillary"); actor Ty Burrell ("Modern Family"); author Kevin Kwan ("Sex & Vanity"); author Dan Abrams ("John Adams Under Fire")
Wednesday, March 4 - Actress Janina Gavankar ("The Way Back"); actress Pamela Adlon ("Better Things"); acrobat Nik Wallenda ("Volcano Live! with Nik Wallenda"); chef and author Rocco DiSpirito ("Rocco's Keto Comfort Food Diet")
Thursday, March 5 - Good Housekeeping style director Lori Bergamotto shares beauty product tips; cooking with chef Ryan Scott; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
Friday, March 6 - Chefs Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman ("Buddy Vs. Duff"); actors Noah Jupe and Millicent Simmonds ("A Quiet Place Part II"); a performance by Magic Giant
Saturday, March 7 - Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
