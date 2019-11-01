Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, 11/4-11/8

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "Good Morning America" during the week of Nov. 4-8. "Good Morning America" is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan; and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (7:00-9:00 a.m. EST) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:- Actress Elizabeth Banks ("Charlie's Angels"); skin-care tips with lifestyle expert Sydney Sadick- Takeout Fakeout cooking segment with chef Sunny Anderson; "Dancing with the Stars" eliminated couple- Actors Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska ("Charlie's Angels"); Takeout Fakeout cooking segment with chef Ming Tsai; a performance by the cast of "Tina: The Tina Turner Musical"

Thursday, Nov. 7 - Actor John Cena ("Playing with Fire"); cooking with Melba Wilson, J.R. Rusgrove and Antonia Lofaso; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson

Friday, Nov. 8 - Singer Carrie Underwood ("CMA Awards"); Takeout Fakeout cooking segment with chef Michael Symon; a performance by the cast of "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series"; Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson





Related Articles View More TV Stories