Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 11/18-11/22
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Nov. 18-22. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EST| 12:00 p.m. CST|PST) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Nov. 18 - Daytime exclusive with reality star Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife Lauren Sorrentino; actor Matthew Rhys ("A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood"); celebrity hair stylist Vernon Francois
Tuesday, Nov. 19 - (OAD: 10/14/19) The cast of "black-ish"; reality star Mike Johnson ("The Bachelorette")
Wednesday, Nov. 20 - (OAD: 9/12/19) Actress Jennifer Lopez ("Hustlers")
Thursday, Nov. 21 - Singers and television hosts Nick Lachey and Debbie Gibson ("America's Most Musical Family"); makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic
Friday, Nov. 22 - Actor LL Cool J ("NCIS: Los Angeles"); country singer Garth Brooks ("Garth Brooks: The Legacy Collection"); "Oprah's Favorite Things" themed Deals and Steals with ABC e-commerce editor Tory Johnson
