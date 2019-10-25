Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 10/28-11/1
The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Oct. 28 - Actor Tyrese Gibson ("Black and Blue"); author Mallika Chopra ("Just Feel: How to Be Stronger, Happier, Healthier, and More"); a performance by Infinite Flow
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Actor Henry Golding and director Paul Feig ("Last Christmas"); television host Sunny Hostin ("The View"; "Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin"); Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Wednesday, Oct. 30 - "Queer Eye"'s Bobby Berk reveals three simple holiday style hacks; actor Diego Boneta ("Terminator: Dark Fate")
Thursday, Oct. 31 - "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" celebrates Halloween with fashion expert Tim Gunn ("Making the Cut"); actress Jayden Rey ("The Conners"); kids cooking segment with chef Geoffrey Zakarian's kids
Friday, Nov. 1 - Keke's Reality Recap; adventurer Bear Grylls ("Running Wild with Bear Grylls")
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SURVIVOR on CBS - Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of THE NEIGHBORHOOD on CBS - Monday, November 4, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of CAROL'S SECOND ACT on CBS - Thursday, November 14, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of SEAL TEAM on CBS - Wednesday, October 30, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a Rebroadcast of EVIL on CBS - Thursday, October 31, 2019
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, November 4, 2019
Highlights of the week include the following:
Monday, Oct. 28 - Actor Tyrese Gibson ("Black and Blue"); author Mallika Chopra ("Just Feel: How to Be Stronger, Happier, Healthier, and More"); a performance by Infinite Flow
Tuesday, Oct. 29 - Actor Henry Golding and director Paul Feig ("Last Christmas"); television host Sunny Hostin ("The View"; "Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin"); Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
Wednesday, Oct. 30 - "Queer Eye"'s Bobby Berk reveals three simple holiday style hacks; actor Diego Boneta ("Terminator: Dark Fate")
Thursday, Oct. 31 - "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" celebrates Halloween with fashion expert Tim Gunn ("Making the Cut"); actress Jayden Rey ("The Conners"); kids cooking segment with chef Geoffrey Zakarian's kids
Friday, Nov. 1 - Keke's Reality Recap; adventurer Bear Grylls ("Running Wild with Bear Grylls")