Scoop: Upcoming Guests on GMA3: STRAHAN, SARA & KEKE, 10/28-11/1





Related Articles View More TV Stories

From This Author TV Scoop

The following report highlights the programming of ABC's "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" during the week of Oct. 28-Nov. 1. "GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" is a one-hour program hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer. The daytime program airs MONDAY-FRIDAY (1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT| 12:00 p.m. CDT|PDT) on ABC.Highlights of the week include the following:Actor Tyrese Gibson ("Black and Blue"); author Mallika Chopra ("Just Feel: How to Be Stronger, Happier, Healthier, and More"); a performance by Infinite FlowActor Henry Golding and director Paul Feig ("Last Christmas"); television host Sunny Hostin ("The View"; "Truth About Murder with Sunny Hostin"); Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson"Queer Eye"'s Bobby Berk reveals three simple holiday style hacks; actor Diego Boneta ("Terminator: Dark Fate")GMA3: Strahan, Sara & Keke" celebrates Halloween with fashion expert Tim Gunn ("Making the Cut"); actress Jayden Rey ("The Conners"); kids cooking segment with chef Geoffrey Zakarian's kids- Keke's Reality Recap; adventurer Bear Grylls ("Running Wild with Bear Grylls")