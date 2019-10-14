Scoop: Upcoming Guests on E!'s DAILY POP, 10/14-10/18

E! brings fans even more custom content when and where they are watching with the introduction of new live daytime broadcast series, "Daily Pop." Hosted by Pop culture personalities Carissa Culiner, Morgan Stewart and Justin Sylvester, the program delivers fun, insightful and relatable conversations centered around the biggest, most fascinating Pop culture stories of the day. "Daily Pop" airs weekdays at 12p ET/PT on E!.



Monday, October 14 - Danielle Fishel on motherhood and her new hair care line



Tuesday, October 15 - Alfonso Ribeiro on his game show "Catch 21"



Wednesday, October 16- We're celebrating Boss's Day with a woman who is a boss on the track - Gold Medal Olympic TRACK AND FIELD Sprinter Allyson Felix



Thursday, October 17 - Style Expert and Influencer Cara Santana shows us looks from her new collection with Kohl's



Friday, October 18 - Theresa Caputo on the new season of "Long Island Medium"



Listings are subject to change.



**Denotes changes or additions.





