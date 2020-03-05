Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 3/7-3/13
Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.
Saturday, March 7
- Saturday Sessions: Devon Gilfillian
- The Dish: Jet Tila
- Author James McBride
- Profile of Rachel Balkovec of the New York Yankees, the first full-time female hitting coach in a Major League organization
Monday, March 9
- Celeste Headlee, TEDx speaker & author of Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving
- Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour
- Gretchen Rubin, host of the Happier podcast
Tuesday, March 10
- Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi, authors of Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You
Wednesday, March 11
- TBD
Thursday, March 12
- Anthony Mason interviews country singer Maren Morris
Friday, March 13
- Anthony Mason interviews Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of REAL TIME WITH BILL MAHER on HBO - Friday, March 6, 2020
Scoop: Upcoming Guests on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, 3/4-3/11
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of ALL RISE on CBS - Monday, March 9, 2020
Scoop: Coming Up on a New Episode of BULL on CBS - Monday, March 9, 2020
Saturday, March 7
- Saturday Sessions: Devon Gilfillian
- The Dish: Jet Tila
- Author James McBride
- Profile of Rachel Balkovec of the New York Yankees, the first full-time female hitting coach in a Major League organization
Monday, March 9
- Celeste Headlee, TEDx speaker & author of Do Nothing: How to Break Away from Overworking, Overdoing, and Underliving
- Jay Monahan, Commissioner of the PGA Tour
- Gretchen Rubin, host of the Happier podcast
Tuesday, March 10
- Jason Reynolds & Ibram X. Kendi, authors of Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You
Wednesday, March 11
- TBD
Thursday, March 12
- Anthony Mason interviews country singer Maren Morris
Friday, March 13
- Anthony Mason interviews Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes