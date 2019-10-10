Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 10/12-10/18

Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, five News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.



Diana Miller is the executive producer of CBS THIS MORNING.

Saturday, October 12

- Saturday Sessions: Liz Phair

- The Dish: Ellie Krieger



Monday, October 14

- Ronan Farrow, author of Catch and Kill

- Rachael Ray, celebrity chef & author of Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life: A Cookbook



Tuesday, October 15

- John Grisham, author of The Guardians



Wednesday, October 16

- Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce & author of Trailblazer: The Power of Business as the Greatest Platform for Change

- Paul Rudd, actor in Netflix's Living with Yourself



Thursday, October 17

- Ben Crump, author of Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People



Friday, October 18

- Simon Sinek, author of The Infinite Game









