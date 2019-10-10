Scoop: Upcoming Guests on CBS THIS MORNING, 10/12-10/18
Saturday, October 12
- Saturday Sessions: Liz Phair
- The Dish: Ellie Krieger
Monday, October 14
- Ronan Farrow, author of Catch and Kill
- Rachael Ray, celebrity chef & author of Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life: A Cookbook
Tuesday, October 15
- John Grisham, author of The Guardians
Wednesday, October 16
- Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce & author of Trailblazer: The Power of Business as the Greatest Platform for Change
- Paul Rudd, actor in Netflix's Living with Yourself
Thursday, October 17
- Ben Crump, author of Open Season: Legalized Genocide of Colored People
Friday, October 18
- Simon Sinek, author of The Infinite Game