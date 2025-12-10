Nicole Scherzinger to Perform in DISNEY PARKS MAGICAL CHRISTMAS DAY PARADE





Tony Award winner Nicole Scherzinger, Gwen Stefani, and more are among the star-studded lineup set to perform in the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade special airing on Thursday, December 25.

The annual Christmas Day tradition features the parade from Magic Kingdom Park alongside performances and family and Cast Member stories from across WALT DISNEY WORLD Resort in Florida, Disneyland Resort in California, Disney Cruise Line, and Aulani, a Disney Resort & Spa in Ko’Olina, Hawai’i.

The special is hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro (“Dancing with the Stars,” “America’s Funniest Home Videos”) and Ginnifer Goodwin, the voice of Judy Hopps, in Disney’s “Zootopia 2,” with Maia Kealoha, who stars as Lilo in Disney’s “Lilo & Stitch,” serving as the parade correspondent.

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” airs Christmas morning, Thursday, December 25, at 10:00 a.m. EST/9:00 a.m. CST/5:00 a.m. MST/5:00 a.m. PST on ABC and 11:00 a.m. EST/8:00 a.m. PST on Disney+ and Hulu.

“Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” is produced by Disney executive and senior executive producer Sally Hopkins Conner, who brought on production company EverWonder Studio, and executive producers Michael Antinoro, Tiffany Faigus, Ashley Edens and Alfonso Ribeiro.

Scherzinger most recently starred as Norma Desmond in the hit revival of Sunset Boulevard on the West End and Broadway. For her performance, she won an Olivier Award and a Tony Award. She was also recently featured in The Wonderful World of Disney: Holiday Spectacular, which is available to watch in full here.

Featured Performances:

Coco Jones — “This Christmas”

Lady A — “Winter Wonderland”

Mariah the Scientist — “Please Come Home For Christmas”

Bebe Rexha — “Last Christmas”

Nicole Scherzinger — “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)”

Gwen Stefani — “White Christmas”

Iam Tongi — “The Christmas Song”

Photo Credit: Disney/Omark Reyes