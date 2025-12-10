Video: Apple Unveils Sneak Peek Clip of PLURIBUS Episode 7

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Apple TV has shared a first-look clip from Episode 7 of “Pluribus,” the science fiction drama from writer and director Vince Gilligan. In the new episode, Manousos begins a dangerous trek to meet Carol. Meanwhile, upon her return home from Las Vegas, Carol gets creative with her rebellion. Starring Emmy Award-nominee Rhea Seehorn, the seventh episode will debut on Apple TV on Friday, December 12, 2025.

Already picked up for a second season, Pluribus is a genre-bending series in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. In addition to Seehorn, it stars Karolina Wydra (“Sneaky Pete”) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (“The Hijacking of Flight 601”), and guest stars Miriam Shor (“American Fiction”) and Samba Schutte (“Our Flag Means Death”).

“Pluribus” is produced by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Emmy Award-winning Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Apple