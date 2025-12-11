Video: El Mago Pop Will Launch Global Stadium Tour; Announces Partnership for BroadwayWorld Europe Awards

Last night, at Barcelona’s Teatre Victoria, Antonio Díaz, “El Mago Pop”, the most successful illusionist the continent of Europe has ever produced and the highest grossing entertainer in Spain, announced that he will embark on a global stadium tour – the first illusionist in history to conquer this feat. The tour will kick off at Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, home of Real Madrid, and will include stops in Miami, Florida, the United Kingdom, and more to be announced. The star-studded event included appearances and remarks from Academy Award winner Helen Hunt, Emmy Award winner Aaron Paul, Academy Award winner Mira Sorvino, Billy Zane, David Henrie, Michelle Rodriguez, President of Catalunya Salvador Illa, Mayor of Barcelona Jaume Collboni, Amaia, Jon Kortajarena, Alex Gonzalez, Paz Vega video remarks from Andrew Lloyd Webber, Christopher Lloyd, and many more.

In addition to sharing the news of the upcoming stadium tour, Diaz also made several other groundbreaking announcements at the event including the following:

El Mago Pop has officially contributed over $1 billion euros to the economies of Barcelona and Madrid in the last five years.

Antonio Diaz has acquired the rights of the classic Spanish musical Mar i Cel and will continue to produce the cult classic production at his theater in Barcelona, Teatre Victoria.

El Mago Pop’s wildly successful show, Nada es Imposbile, a production seen by more than 3 million people across the globe, will now only be performed at the Teatre Victoria in Barcelona. Since performing on Broadway in 2023, he has recieved offers to return to Broadway, perform on the West End, in Las Vegas, and more – but he has turned them all down to stay in Barcelona.

Antonio Diaz and BroadwayWorld have partnered to develop the BroadwayWorld Europe Awards, a new awards ceremony that will recognize theatrical productions across the continent of Europe and take place at Barcelona’s Teatre Victoria. BroadwayWorld CEO and founder Robert Diamond and longtime BroadwayWorld journalist Richard Ridge were on-hand to make the joint announcement alongside the El Mago Pop team.

Antonio Díaz is the highest grossing European illusionist in the world and perennially Spain’s highest grossing performer across all art forms. Nearly three million theatregoers have been astonished by the unique magic of Díaz’s alter ego, El Mago Pop. Díaz’s Netflix shows, “Magic for Humans” and “La Gran Ilusion,” are broadcast in nearly 200 countries.

Photo Credit: Raqueel Alvarado