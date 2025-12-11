Photos: Inside the New York Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 18

Earlier this week, the Season 18 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race was held at Aqua Roma in New York City and was hosted by Drag Race mainstay judges Ross Mathews and Ts Madison, alongside Variety’s Senior Culture and Events Editor, Marc Malkin.

For the first time ever, 16 past Drag Race winners joined the the event for a starry reunion before the 18th season kicks off including Alyssa Edwards (Global All Stars winner), Angeria Paris VanMicheals (All Stars season 9 winner), Aquaria (season 10 winner), Bebe Zahara Benet (season 1 winner), Ginger Minj (All Stars season 10 winner), Jaida Essence Hall (season 12 winner), Jimbo (All Stars season 8 winner), Kylie Sonique Love (All Stars season 6 winner), Monét X Change (All Stars season 4 winner), Nymphia Wind (season 16 winner), Onya Nurve (season 17 winner) , Sasha Colby (season 15 winner), Sasha Velour (season 9 winner), Symone (season 13 winner), Willow Pill (season 14 winner), and Yvie Oddly (season 11 winner).

The 14 queens who are competing for the $200,000 cash prize and the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar were all in attendance - Athena Dion, Briar Blush, Ciara Myst, Darlene Mitchell, DD Fuego, Discord Addams, Jane Don’t, Juicy Love Dion, Kenya Pleaser, Mandy Mango, Mia Starr, Myki Meeks, Nini Coco, and Vita VonTesse Starr. The show returns Friday, January 2nd at 8:00 PM ET/PT with 90-minute episodes. Watch the trailer here.

Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV



Briar Blush

Kenya Pleaser

Jane Don't

Darlene Mitchell

DD Fuego

Nymphia Wind

Sasha Velour

Yvie Oddly

Monét X Change

Mandy Mango

Juicy Love Dion

Discord Addams

Jimbo

Symone

Alyssa Edwards

Alyssa Edwards

Ginger Minj

Ginger Minj

Kylie Sonique Love

Nymphia Wind and Angela Paris VanMichaels

Bebe Zahara Benet

Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Bebe Zahara Benet, Sasha Velour and Angela Paris VanMichaels

Jaida Essence Hall

Aquaria

Sasha Colby

Sasha Colby

Myki Meeks

Willow Pill

Onya Nurve

Monét X Change and Jane Don't

Willow Pill

Jaida Essence Hall, Angela Paris VanMichaels, Nymphia Wind and Alyssa Edwards

Ciara Myst

Vita VonTesse Starr

Nini Coco

Aquaria and Nini Coco

Alyssa Edwards, Nini Coco, Ts Madison, and Kylie Sonique Love

Plastique Tiara, Alyssa Edwards and Nymphia Wind