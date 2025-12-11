Photos: Inside the New York Premiere of RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE Season 18

The show returns Friday, January 2nd at 8:00 PM ET/PT.
Earlier this week, the Season 18 premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race was held at Aqua Roma in New York City and was hosted by Drag Race mainstay judges Ross Mathews and Ts Madison, alongside Variety’s Senior Culture and Events Editor, Marc Malkin.
For the first time ever, 16 past Drag Race winners joined the the event for a starry reunion before the 18th season kicks off including Alyssa Edwards (Global All Stars winner), Angeria Paris VanMicheals (All Stars season 9 winner), Aquaria (season 10 winner), Bebe Zahara Benet (season 1 winner), Ginger Minj (All Stars season 10 winner), Jaida Essence Hall (season 12 winner), Jimbo (All Stars season 8 winner), Kylie Sonique Love (All Stars season 6 winner), Monét X Change (All Stars season 4 winner), Nymphia Wind (season 16 winner), Onya Nurve (season 17 winner) , Sasha Colby (season 15 winner), Sasha Velour (season 9 winner), Symone (season 13 winner), Willow Pill (season 14 winner), and Yvie Oddly (season 11 winner).
The 14 queens who are competing for the $200,000 cash prize and the coveted title of America’s Next Drag Superstar were all in attendance - Athena Dion, Briar Blush, Ciara Myst, Darlene Mitchell, DD Fuego, Discord Addams, Jane Don’t, Juicy Love Dion, Kenya Pleaser, Mandy Mango, Mia Starr, Myki Meeks, Nini Coco, and Vita VonTesse Starr. The show returns Friday, January 2nd at 8:00 PM ET/PT with 90-minute episodes. Watch the trailer here.
Photo Credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for MTV
Briar Blush
Kenya Pleaser
Jane Don't
Darlene Mitchell
DD Fuego
Nymphia Wind
Sasha Velour
Yvie Oddly
Monét X Change
Mandy Mango
Juicy Love Dion
Discord Addams
Jimbo
Symone
Kylie Sonique Love
Nymphia Wind and Angela Paris VanMichaels
Symone, Jaida Essence Hall, Bebe Zahara Benet, Sasha Velour and Angela Paris VanMichaels
Jaida Essence Hall
Aquaria
Sasha Colby
Sasha Colby
Myki Meeks
Willow Pill
Onya Nurve
Monét X Change and Jane Don't
Willow Pill
Jaida Essence Hall, Angela Paris VanMichaels, Nymphia Wind and Alyssa Edwards
Ciara Myst
Vita VonTesse Starr
Nini Coco
Aquaria and Nini Coco
Alyssa Edwards, Nini Coco, Ts Madison, and Kylie Sonique Love
Plastique Tiara, Alyssa Edwards and Nymphia Wind
