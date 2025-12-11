Review: Liora Michelle Shines In SONGBIRDS OF THE SILVER SCREEN at Don't Tell Mama

🎭 NEW! Cabaret Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Cabaret & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

On Sunday, December 7, the Brick Room at Don’t Tell Mama was transported to a bygone era as Liora Michelle presented Songbirds of the Silver Screen, an affectionate homage to the vocal heroines of Hollywood’s Golden Age. Under the expert direction of Lennie Watts, with Musical Director Bill Zeffiro leading a solid band comprised of Mitch Endick (winds), Chip Fabrizi (drums), John Miller (bass), and Ted Stafford (guitar, mandolin, sax), the evening promised glamour, nostalgia, and soaring vocals, and much of that promise was warmly fulfilled.

Liora opened the evening floating into “Italian Street Song” from Naughty Marietta with her bright, crystalline soprano. This Jeanette MacDonald thread continued through “Ciribiribin” (One Night of Love) and “Amapola” (First Love), paired with memories of childhood Saturdays spent reveling in romance, true love, and happy endings sung by silver-screen sirens.

Her rendition of “Bill” from Show Boat, performed in homage to Helen Morgan, was among the evening’s loveliest moments. “Minnie the Moocher,” honoring Grace Moore, was a playful standout, while “Smoke Gets in Your Eyes” returned the focus to Jeanette MacDonald. A nod to Shirley Jones in “’Til There Was You” radiated warmth, and an especially engaging Marni Nixon medley offered a gracious salute to the ghost-voice legend. Liora navigated “Show Me,” “A Boy Like That,” and “Hello, Young Lovers” with theatrical flair, the last preceded by a tender personal anecdote about her husband’s passing.

This reviewer found a couple of the musical arrangements to be a touch clunky, and the band, excellent though they were, occasionally overpowered the room’s limited acoustics. At times, their collective force threatened to overshadow the very quality that makes Liora special: her shimmering, bell-like soprano. It may behoove the team to consider staging future performances in Mama’s larger Original Room, where the acoustics could better accommodate the ensemble.

The evening wrapped with a triptych of A Star Is Born selections from the 1954, 1976, and 2018 films, allowing Liora to reveal new colors in her voice, particularly in the groove-infused “Queen Bee,” a personal favorite. While her spoken interludes could benefit from some tightening, Liora’s vocal gifts are undeniable. She sings with clarity, affection, and a deep reverence for the icons who paved the way.

Overall, Songbirds of the Silver Screen is a delightful night of classic Hollywood charm.

The final performance of this show is this Saturday, December 13. Reservations can be made via https://shows.donttellmamanyc.com/

Learn more about Liora at www.lioramichelle.com

Images by Conor Weiss.

Reader Reviews

