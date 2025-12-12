OKCELLO Comes to the Discovery Theatre in February

🎭 NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

OkCello is coming to Anchorage in February. The performance is set for Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 7:30pm at the Discovery Theatre.

Atlanta-based cellist and songwriter Okorie “OkCello” Johnson brings his blend of looped layers, improvisation, and musical storytelling to the stage—fusing classical chops with the pulse of jazz, funk, and expressions of the African Diaspora.

A sonic alchemist with credits alongside Maxwell, Big Boi, and India.Arie, OkCello sculpts lush, hypnotic soundscapes in real time that blur genres and stir the senses. Part Bobby McFerrin, part Bill Withers, a little Miles, a little Ed SHeeran—this is cello with a twist and a whole lot of attitude.

Join OKCello for this concert journey full of vivid imagination and a vibe all its own. It starts with the cello, and then it takes off.

