BEEHIVE Comes to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Beehive is coming to the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma in 2026. Before Adele, Beyoncé, Taylor, and Gaga… there was Aretha, Tina, Carole, and Janis. Performances run February 11, 2026 - March 1, 2026.

Relive the Soundtrack of a Revolution! Get ready for the ultimate feel-good celebration of the women who rocked the world before the world was ready.

Step into the 1960s—where flower power ruled, bold fashion turned heads, and the hairstyles reached for the sky. This electrifying show follows six women coming of age in a decade defined by music, rebellion, and empowerment.

Featuring iconic hits like: “It’s My Party,” “Be My Baby,” “Where the Boys Are,” “Proud Mary,” “Me and Bobby McGee” and legendary hits by Petula Clark, Diana Ross and The Supremes, Janis Joplin, and many more! Experience Lyric’s high-energy, heart-filled tribute to the powerhouse artists who paved the way.

