Video: Watch the Teaser for Season 2 of AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER

Netflix has unveiled the official teaser trailer for Season 2 of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which will return in 2026. The teaser showcases the Earthbender, Toph (Miya Cech), the newest member of Team Avatar that includes Aang (Gordon Cormier), Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley), and more.

Avatar: The Last Airbender follows Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire, Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation. In S2, after a bittersweet victory saving the Northern Water Tribe from the invading Fire Nation, Avatar Aang, Katara and Sokka regroup and set off on a mission to convince the elusive Earth King to aid in their battle against fearsome Fire Lord Ozai.

Led by Gordon Cormier as Aang, the series also stars Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dall Liu, Miya Cech, Elizabeth Yu, Ty Lee and Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, with Maria Zhang and Daniel Dae Kim.

The Netflix series is a live-action reimagining of the award-winning Nickelodeon animated series. Christine Boylan (Poker Face, Once Upon a Time) serves as executive producer and writer. Jabbar Raisani (Lost in Space, Stranger Things) is executive producer and director, alongside directors Anu Menon, Amit Gupta and Hiromi Kamata. Dan Lin and Ryan Halprin serve as executive producers from Rideback. Additional executive producers include Brendan Ferguson and Albert Kim.