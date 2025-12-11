Photos: Peacock Shares First Look at Seth MacFarlane's TED Season 2

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Peacock has shared a first look at Season 2 of Ted, Seth MacFarlane's comedy series that serves as a prequel to the 2012 film. All episodes of the new season will debut on March 5, 2026 on Peacock.

The hit comedic prequel series to the Ted films finds us in the '90s, and Ted the bear’s (Seth MacFarlane) moment of fame has passed. He’s now living back home in Framingham, Massachusetts with his best friend, 17-year-old John Bennett (Max Burkholder), along with John’s parents, Matty and Susan (Scott Grimes and Alanna Ubach) and cousin Blaire (Giorgia Whigham). Ted may be a lousy influence on John, but at the end of the day, he’s a loyal pal who’s always willing to go out on a limb for friendship.

Following its January 11, 2024 launch, season one of Ted broke records as Peacock’s most-watched original title and was the #1 Original Streaming Comedy in the U.S. for more than two consecutive months (per Nielsen). The series was also a global hit, becoming the biggest U.S. comedy launch on Sky in the UK in 15 years.

In addition to the live-action prequel series, Peacock is expanding the Ted universe with the upcoming Ted: The Animated Series (WT), which will pick up where the Ted films left off and will feature Seth MacFarlane, Mark Wahlberg, Amanda Seyfried, Jessica Barth, Kyle Mooney, and Liz Richman voicing the roles. Both series are produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, Fuzzy Door, and MRC, the latter of which also produced the original Ted films.

Created by MacFarlane, who also writes, Ted is also written and showrun by Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh. Erica Huggins, Alana Kleiman, Jason Clark, and Aimee Carlson (Fuzzy Door) serve as executive producers.

Photo Credit: Peacock