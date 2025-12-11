Robert Bannon Will Bring HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS to 54 Below

Acclaimed vocalist, entertainer, and daily talk-show host Robert Bannon returns to 54 Below this holiday season with Robert Bannon: Home for the Holidays on Thursday, December 26 at 9:30 PM. This marks Bannon’s fifth headlining show at Broadway’s Living Room, a place that has become a true artistic home for his signature blend of powerhouse vocals, heartfelt storytelling, and sparkling holiday humor. Tickets are available now at 54Below.org.

BroadwayWorld has hailed Bannon’s live performances as “a masterclass in JOY!” —a fitting testament to the warmth, wit, and emotional lift he brings to every stage.

Fresh off a landmark year, Bannon continues to expand his artistic footprint nationwide. His albums Unfinished Business and Rewind have earned acclaim, while his singles “From A Distance” and “I Think He Knew” have each surpassed 100,000 views on YouTube. Bannon has performed across the country at storied venues including 54 Below, Feinstein’s in LA, Madison Square Garden, BAM, NJPAC, and Prides nationwide. He has shared the stage with legends such as Patti LaBelle, George Benson, and Jane Monheit, and is known for his ability to fuse Broadway storytelling with pop-soul vocals in a way uniquely his own.

Bannon is also the beloved host of The Roundtable with Robert Bannon, a daily interview series reaching over 50,000 viewers weekly across Broadway World, the Broadway Podcast Network, YouTube, Spotify, and beyond. With over 350 interviews each year—from Barry Manilow to Pentatonix’s Scott Hoying, from Tamela Mann to Lesley Ann Warren—Bannon has become a warm, trusted voice in entertainment. He is a proud member of the Recording Academy’s 2025 class.

This year’s 54 Below concert is a true homecoming: holiday classics, unexpected surprises, heartfelt moments, and all the festive chaos audiences have come to love. The evening is directed by acclaimed cabaret director Robbie Rozelle, with musical direction by longtime collaborator Yashuiko Fukuoka, reuniting the creative team that helped shape Bannon’s acclaimed 54 Below runs.

After a holiday season filled with travel, performances, and cheer, Bannon returns to the place where it all began—ready to deliver comfort, comedy, music, and the unmistakable joy that has become his trademark.