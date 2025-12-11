Video: Watch the Trailer for MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK Concert Film

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Metal titans MEGADETH and Trafalgar Releasing have revealed the trailer for MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK, a cinematic event that will debut on screens worldwide on Thursday, January 22.

Tickets are now on sale for the film that will screen in over 1,000 cinemas across 35+ countries on the eve of the release of the band’s final studio album out January 23. To get tickets, and for more information and to sign up for updates, fans can visit here.

In MEGADETH: BEHIND THE MASK, Dave Mustaine pulls back the curtain on 40 years of MEGADETH, sharing untold stories of the band’s past and the creative fire that drives them. Interwoven throughout, audiences will get to experience the world premiere of MEGADETH'S new self-titled album in full, brought to life with a 40-year retrospective career-spanning interview and Mustaine’s own track-by-track reflections about the band’s final studio album.

Leading up to the album and film’s debut, MEGADETH—Dave Mustaine, Teemu Mäntysaari (Lead, Rhythm, and Acoustic Guitars), James LoMenzo (Bass Guitar) and Dirk Verbeuren (Drums)—have released two tracks: “I Don’t Care” and “Tipping Point,” the album’s first single. They have also announced a bonus track from the album: a reimagined version of “Ride The Lightning,” which MUSTAINE co-wrote with Metallica’s James Hetfield, Cliff Burton, and Lars Ulrich, and was the title track from the group’s 1984 album.

Photo Credit: Ryan Chang