Video: Idris Elba Stars in Trailer for Apple's HIJACK Season 2

Apple TV has unveiled the trailer for season two of the second season of “Hijack,” starring and executive-produced by Idris Elba. Created by George Kay and Jim Field Smith, the eight-episode second season will premiere globally on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until March 4.

In the second season of “Hijack,” a Berlin underground train and its commuters are taken hostage, while above-ground authorities scramble to save hundreds of lives. Sam Nelson (Elba) is at the heart of the crisis on board, where one wrong decision could spell disaster.

Season two reunites its ensemble cast including Elba, who was honoured with an Emmy Award nomination for his season one performance, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi, and welcomes Christian Näthe (“Ballon,” “Soloalbum,” “Schule”), Clare-Hope Asey (“Seven Seconds,” “Top Boy,” “Doctor Foster”), Lisa Vicari (“Django,” “Dark”), Toby Jones (“Mr Bates vs The Post Office,” “Detectorists,” “Empire of Light”), Karima McAdams (“Dune: Prophecy,” “Deep State,” “Soulmates”) and Christiane Paul (“Counterpart,” “FBI: International,” “Parlement”).

Produced by 60Forty Films and Idiotlamp Productions, season two of “Hijack” is executive produced by Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta and Tom Nash at 60Forty Films, alongside executive producers Kay and Field Smith for Idiotlamp Productions. Field Smith also serves as lead director for the series.

Since its worldwide debut, “Hijack” has become one of the top dramas on Apple TV, receiving acclaim from both critics and fans, achieving a Certified Fresh critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and landing on the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 list. The first season is now streaming.