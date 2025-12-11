Video/Photos: Tessa Thompson & Jon Bernthal Star in New Trailer for HIS & HERS

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Netflix has debuted the official trailer for His & Hers, the new crime drama starring Tessa Thompson (also executive producer) and Jon Bernthal. The limited series premieres Thursday, January 8, 2026, on Netflix. Check out the trailer and new photos here.

From director William Oldroyd, the six-episode limited series is adapted from Alice Feeney’s novel of the same name. Set in the sweltering heat of Atlanta, the series follows Anna (Thompson), who lives in reclusivity, all the while fading away from her friends and career as a news anchor. But after hearing about a murder in her hometown of Dahlonega, Anna pounces on the case and decides to go searching for answers.

Bernthal is Detective Jack Harmer, a Sheriff’s Office detective who lost his last job and is now working in Dahlonega, where he lives with his sister and niece. He is also married to Anna, but the two are estranged, and he is suspicious of her involvement in the case. The trailer previews this tense dynamic, with both sides seemingly guilty of something.

The cast also includes Pablo Schreiber, Crystal Fox, Sunita Mani, Rebecca Rittenhouse, Marin Ireland, and Poppy Liu. The show is co-showrun by Oldroyd, alongside Dee Johnson, who also writes. Bill Dubuque also serves as a writer and executive producer.

