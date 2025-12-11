Kelly Clarkson Will Headline the Show Open for Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Emmy and multiple Grammy Award-winning superstar and talk show host Kelly Clarkson will headline the Show Open for NFL Christmas Gameday on Netflix, performing her festive hit, “Underneath the Tree."

NFL Christmas Gameday returns to Netflix in 2025 with two marquee games that will showcase NFC division rivals facing-off. Streaming live on Netflix, Cowboys/Commanders will air at 1 pm ET on December 25 from Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, followed by the Lions/Vikings at 4:30 pm ET from the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Pregame coverage begins at 11am ET.

Netflix’s NFL Christmas Gameday 2024 reached an audience of nearly 65 million U.S. viewers, according to Nielsen. Netflix delivered the two most-streamed NFL games in U.S. history with an average audience of over 26.5 million viewers in the U.S. and over 30 million viewers globally.

In keeping with the NFL's long-standing holiday tradition, the Netflix Christmas Day games will air on CBS affiliates in the competing team cities and be available on U.S. mobile devices with NFL+. CBS Sports will produce the games, with NFL Media producing the pre, post, and halftime programming. EverWonder Studio will executive produce NFL Christmas Gameday.

About Kelly Clarkson:

Kelly Clarkson is a multi-talented artist with over 25 million albums and 50 million singles sold worldwide. Her award-winning daytime talk show, “The Kelly Clarkson Show,” now in its seventh season, has earned her multiple Emmy Awards, including wins for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. Additionally, Kelly coached winning teams on “The Voice” in seasons 14, 15, 17, and 21. Born in Texas, Kelly gained fame in 2002 as the winner of “American Idol.” She quickly became one of pop's top artists, and has topped each of Billboard’s pop, adult contemporary, country and dance charts.

Her extensive list of music accolades includes three Grammy Awards, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, one MTV Movie & TV Award, two Academy of COUNTRY MUSIC Awards, two American Country Awards, and one COUNTRY MUSIC Association Award.